Anupamaa Serial Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa and Anuj’s emotional moment; become each other’s support system

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being the support system for many in Aasha Bhavan. She has also instilled some sort of semblance and confidence in the otherwise shattered Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Ever since Anuj and Anupamaa have seen a glimpse of Adhya, they have been hellbent on finding her and looking for means to know about her whereabouts. Amidst this, Anupamaa spotted Indira and provided her shelter by bringing her back to Aasha Bhavan. She also complained about Indira’s son and daughter-in-law to the police.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa starting her own small business of Anu Ki Rasoi, a street stall where she cooks her delicacies. Anuj will provide her with all the support. We will also see the relationship between Anupamaa and Anuj, that was strained, getting better with time. In the upcoming episodes, Anuj and Anupamaa will remember Adhya and recollect her memories from the past. They will wonder why they are not able to spot her even when she is in the same place. Anuj will tell Anupamaa that no festival looks bright without her. Anupamaa will be seen giving confidence to Anuj and telling him that if God is with them, they might spend their next festival with Adhya. Anupamaa will be seen leaning on Anuj’s shoulder and both of them comforting each other’s sorrow.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.