Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhik threatens to go to court for Ishani

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw engaging drama with Lohri being celebrated in the Shah house. Vanraj has reluctantly got in Tapish as he was injured. However, Vanraj remains careful as he is weary of Tapish crossing his limits with Dimple. The Shah family is unhappy as Kavya has brought home her daughter Mahi.

We are also aware of Pakhi (Chandni Bhagwanani) being a carefree mother who does not take care of Ishani well. Ishani longs for love which she does not get from her parents. After her divorce, Pakhi has not allowed Adhik (Adhik Mehta) to get close to Ishani. However, we have seen how desperate Adhik is to meet his daughter.

The coming episode will see Adhik coming to the compound to meet his daughter during Lohri. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will find fault with Adhik coming to his place. Adhik will also not keep quiet and will express his grief that he missed his daughter and can go to any length to meet her and spend time with her.

Adhik will threaten Vanraj and Pakhi about going to court for Ishani’s sake. Adhik will tell Pakhi that things will get bad for her if he knocks on the doors of the court.

Anupamaa Ep 1168 18th January Written Episode Update

The Shahs celebrated Lohri in style at the society compound. Tapish stole the limelight as he was a dancer and celebrity.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.