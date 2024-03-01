Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhik threatens Vanraj

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Pakhi (Chandni Bhagwanani) playing games between the love story of Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) and Tapish (Kunwar Amar). As we know, Pakhi earlier emotionally blackmailed Dimpy saying that she was in love with Tapish. This made Dimpy take a backseat when it came to expressing her love for Tapish. Later, Pakhi was making undue advances towards Tapish, which made Tapish angry.

The coming episode will see Pakhi seek Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) help by brainwashing him further. She will lie to him that Tapish and Dimpy meet at the hotel in the presence of Kavya. This will enrage Vanraj and he will go to attack Tapish. Tapish will be saved by Adhik. Adhik (Adhik Mehta) will threaten Vanraj that he has the recording of whatever happened between Pakhi and Tapish in the hotel and that he will show it to the court and tarnish his image.

Will Vanraj step back now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.