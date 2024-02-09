Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhya gets suspicious

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna ) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being pensive after meeting each other. Anupamaa had an emotional setback on realizing that Anuj has moved on and is about to get married. She wanted to run away from the vicinity, but Yashdeep gave her a piece of advice and asked her to get closure to this relationship that had just halted but not ended.

We wrote about Anuj and Anupamaa deciding to meet, to get a closure. Anuj desperately wanted to meet Anupamaa and was happy to know that Anupamaa wanted to talk.

The coming episode will see Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) making her father busy by involving him in Shruti’s birthday party arrangements. Anuj will be lost in Anupamaa’s thoughts even while he will run errands, and decorating his home for the party.

Adhya will realize that Anuj is not himself and is lost in thoughts. She will check on him frequently, to know what is going on in his mind. She will get all the more suspicious when she will try to check his mobile, but will find out that Anuj has changed the passcode to his mobile. Adhya will be worried and will get suspicious of Anuj’s activities.

Anupamaa Ep 1189 8th February Written Episode Update

Yashdeep talked to Anupamaa and made her realize that she needed a closure when it came to the halted relationship with Anuj.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.