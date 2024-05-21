Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhya’s birthday wish stuns Anuj; Anuj caught in a dilemma

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) continuing to handle her responsibilities at the restaurant, as well as taking care of Anuj’s home. We wrote about how she tamed Paritosh who told one and all that he was the boss of the restaurant. Anupamaa not only showed him his place but also taught him the value of work and food. However, Paritosh was extremely humiliated by his mother’s behaviour towards him.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa being happy about Adhya’s (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) birthday fast approaching. She has promised Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) to lend a helping hand to him for the preparation and also bake a cake for her daughter.

Now, Anuj will be put in a dilemma situation when a very eager Adhya will tell Anuj that she does not want Anupamaa to attend her party. Shruti will also echo Adhya’s words and will tell Anuj to keep Anupamaa out of the party ambience. Anuj will be shocked to learn about Adhya’s wish. Adhya will thrust it upon Anuj and will tell him that this is her birthday wish.

What will happen now?

