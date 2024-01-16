Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhya’s blatant lie

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) feeling the want to have a look at Joshi Ben after seeing Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) in the cab. His mind tells him that Joshi Ben is Anupamaa, and she works in Spice and Chutney, the restaurant. Anuj saw Anupamaa on the road and was about to run behind her cab when he met with an accident.

We wrote about Anuj questioning Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) as to whether she has met Anupamaa any time in the USA. Adhya will get scared and will be all the more determined to not allow Anuj and Anupamaa to meet each other. She will ask her dad whether he has seen Anupamaa. Anuj will tell Adhya that he saw Anupamaa from a distance and could not get to the thick of things as he met with the accident.

This will become convenient for Adhya to say a blatant lie to her father. She will tell Anuj that she has not met Anupamaa. When Anuj will open his mind’s feelings that he assumes Joshi Ben and Anupamaa are one and the same, Adhya will refute to it and will tell Anuj that she has seen Joshi Ben and she is different.

Adhya will categorically tell her father that their past is pretty painful and that they should never think about it or talk about it.

Anupamaa Ep 1165 15th January Written Episode Update

Titu got injured while saving Baa. Vanraj got him into the house and called for the doctor. However, he saw to it that he kept Dimple away from Titu.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.