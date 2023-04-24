Anupamaa Spoiler: Ankush forces Anuj to meet Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show will see Ankush forcing Anuj to talk to Anupamaa.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the possibility of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) meeting, giving tension-filled moments for many. While Pakhi and Ankush stand tall to unite Anuj and Anupamaa, the opposing forces of Barkha, Maaya and Vanraj pray that they never patch up. We saw how Pakhi requested Anupamaa to end misunderstandings with Anuj and unite with him.

The coming episode will focus on D-day when Anuj and Anupamaa are expected to reach the office. Barkha makes Anuj enter his cabin but orders her staff to keep Anupamaa waiting outside.

The episode to be aired however, will see Ankush (Rohit Bakshi) pleading to Anuj to set things right and take his rightful place in the office and Anupamaa’s life. He will urge Anuj to walk those extra steps all by himself to patch up with Anupamaa. But Barkha will think otherwise. Anuj and Anupamaa will see each other through the glass partition and will feel nervous.

Will Anuj oblige and meet Anupamaa?

