Anupamaa Spoiler: Ansh writes Anuj’s name on Anupamaa’s hand; Adhya reacts wildly

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Dimple and Tapish’s pre-wedding rituals bagging all the limelight. As we know, Vanraj is trying hard to find out the secret about Tapish’s past, but is not successful yet. Anupamaa knows that there is something fishy that Vanraj is trying to do. Tapish, on the other hand, is trying to tell Dimpy about his past.

We saw the entry of Anuj and Adhya for the wedding. We also saw Devika’s reunion with her friends Anupamaa and Anuj.

The upcoming episode will focus on the Mehendi function in which Vanraj will confuse Ansh by saying that Anupamaa has to write Anuj’s name on her palm. Ansh will volunteer to apply Mehendi on Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and will go on to write the name of Anuj on it. This will shock everyone, and the one to react wildly will be Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni). She will scold Ansh for doing so. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will try to pacify Adhya and ask her to not create a scene. Anupamaa and Anuj will feel unhappy at the situation, it will also rekindle their hidden love for each other.

Anupamaa Ep 1310 7th June Written Episode Update

Anupamaa ordered Vanraj not to play with Dimple and Tapish’s emotions. She asked him not to try and ruin the wedding in any way.

What will happen next?

