Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Anupamaa face a delicate situation

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) deciding to get the NOC signatures from Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) to sell the Shah house. Paritosh and Vanraj discussed how Anupamaa has no claim in the property and that he is forced to get her signatures because of Babuji’s clause.

On the other hand, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) along with Adhya, are excited about the wedding coming closer. However, Anuj has buried his growing love for Anupamaa within himself.

The coming episode will see Kinjal taking Anupamaa and the ladies of Shah house for shopping. Anuj, Shruti and Adhya will be in the same boutique to shop for their wedding. Kinjal will gift a saree to Anupamaa which Anupamaa will like. On the other hand, Anuj will choose a replica of the same saree for Shruti too. Anuj and Anupamaa will come face to face, with Anupamaa wearing the same saree that Anuj has in his hand.

It will be an embarrassing situation for both of them.

Anupamaa Ep 1241 31st March Written Episode Update

Kinjal gave an ultimatum to Paritosh and ordered him to be a responsible family man.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.