Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Anupamaa to separate

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the big car accident creating a turmoil in the life of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). While Anupamaa is grateful to God and is relieved that she could save all her kids, Kinjal, Pari and Anu, in the accident, her family think otherwise. We saw how Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) blamed Anupamaa for creating problems in their lives. Vanraj blamed Anupama for the accident and asked her to get out of his house.

At the Kapadia house, Anu will in the coming episode, express what she saw Anupamaa doing during the terrible incident. She will tell her family how her mother placed her as the last priority and saved Kinjala and Pari’s lives, and also got out of the car and left her alone in the car. The girl will be so petrified by what she saw and experienced that she will blame Anupamaa for it and will tell all that her mother does not love her.

To make matters worse, for the first time ever, Anuj will lose his cool and question Anupamaa’s act. Anupamaa will be shocked and will explain the kind of situation she was in. She will tell Anuj that since Anu was seated in the back seat and bore the weight there, she did not want to move her in front as there was a danger of the car falling down the cliff.

The argument between Anuj and Anupamaa will take a nasty turn as Anuj will question Anupamaa over her honouring the Shah house more than the Kapadia house. Words will be exchanged in such a way that Anuj will be forced to tell Anupamaa that he believes she has been ignoring him and Anu.

This will shock Anupamaa. The recent promo has already indicated that Anupamaa will leave her family and start to stay alone. Later, she will fly abroad to the USA. The show will soon take a five years leap.

Anupamaa Ep 1137 17th December Written Episode Update

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.