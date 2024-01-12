Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Shruti to dine at Spice and Chutney

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) seeing Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) seated inside a cab. He ran towards her and even called her. In the process, Anuj fell down and met with an accident. He injured his hand which is in a string now.

Seeing his sad mood, Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) decided to surprise him by giving him a tasty dish to eat. She asked Anupamaa to make a dish for him and give it.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa delivering the cooked dish to Anuj’s house. Adhya will see Anupamaa coming and will grab the order and shut the door on her. Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) will be happy that the food order has come. She will ask Anuj to eat it. Anuj will be filled with emotion as he would eat the dish. He will immediately tell Shruti that he wants to dine at Spice and Chutney and that he will go along with Shruti for dinner at the restaurant.

Shruti will be happy. But Adhya will be tense as she will not want her father to see Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Ep 1161 11th January Written Episode Update

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.