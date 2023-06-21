Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets livid at Maaya

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) had to come in and intervene to stop the fight between Dimple and Baa in the Shah house. As we wrote, Baa could not take the words of Dimple and left her house. Anupamaa found Baa crying and got her back to the house. Anupamaa later handled the situation well by talking it out to all in the family. She later told Dimple and Samar to look for a house for themselves and move on.

On the other hand, Maaya (Chahat Pandey) and her tense mental state have become a big problem. Maaya hallucinates Anuj and Anupamaa being together, and cannot handle their togetherness. She insists on doing anything for Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). She wants to get into his good books again, and is trying to do all that she can. But Anuj is angry at Maaya after she created a ruckus at Anupamaa’s press meet.

The coming episode will see Anuj reacting angrily to Maaya’s pleas. Maaya will try to help out in the Pagphere ritual of Dimple, when Anuj will ask her to take it easy and not do anything. Maaya will talk restlessly, trying to impress him and Anuj will request her to take rest and not react to anything. Anuj will tell her that she has stretched beyond all capable limits and that he is tired of her.

Will Anuj end his relationship with Maaya?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

