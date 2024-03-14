Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets to know the truth

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa’s (Rupali Ganguly) arrest leading to a major high point. We saw Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) being forced to go to India following Shruti’s illness after she was admitted to the hospital. However, Anuj put his men to work and with the help of Yashdeep, Anupamaa got bail. Anupamaa vowed that she will find the real culprit so that she can prove her innocence.

The coming drama will see Anuj reaching India, to be of help to Shruti and Adhya. However, his mind will remain with Anupamaa. He will make constant enquiries with his team and will be relieved to know that Anupamaa has got her bail. Anuj will then get on with work and will order his men to send all the CCTV footage from the event to him. Anuj will sit in the hospital and will go through all the footage, to get some evidence. In one such footage, he will clearly get the video of Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) putting the jewel into Anupamaa’s bag. He will be shocked by this development. Anuj will immediately inform Anupamaa of it.

Anupamaa Ep 1223 13th March Written Episode Update

Anupamaa talked to Paritosh and asked him how the theft happened when the master key was with him.

What will Anupamaa do now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.