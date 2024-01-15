Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj seeks his answers

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) feeling sad and disheartened at Paritosh seeing her, but ignoring to recognise her. Anupamaa who has been away from her family for a long time, shed tears remembering her family. At the Shah house, Tapish saved Baa from goons but got injured with a bike running over his leg. Vanraj was shocked to see Tapish lying unconscious. He had no options but to bring Tapish home and call for the doctor. But Vanraj made sure that Tapish and Dimple were kept away from each other.

The coming episode will see Vanraj getting a shock, with Paritosh calling him after five long years. However, Paritosh will tell Vanraj that he saw Anupamaa, and that he should not reveal anything about him if Anupamaa calls him to enquire.

Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will try going to the Spice and Chutney restaurant again but will not be able to meet Joshi Ben. However, a big question will loom in his mind which will be linked to Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) getting her panic attacks often. Anuj will ask Adhya whether she saw Anupamaa in the USA.

Anupamaa Ep 1164 14th January Written Episode Update

Anupamaa cried and felt bad for Paritosh having ignored her and not caring to talk to her.

What will Adhya’s reply be?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.