Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj sees Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) getting her job back and winning her trust back in the eyes of the owner of the restaurant, Spice and Chutney. As we know, Adhya suffered a panic attack when she saw Anupamaa dancing at her house. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), however, has been kept in the dark, and does not know about Anupamaa being in the USA.

The coming episode will finally see Anuj spotting Anupamaa in a cab. Anuj will be in an open restaurant, having his drink when he will see Anupamaa sitting inside a cab. He will be shocked and will run behind the cab. Anupamaa will also notice a weird feeling and will remember Anuj. Anuj will meet with an accident on the road. Anupamaa will also turn back and witness the person falling, but will not see Anuj’s face.

Anuj will suffer an injury on his head and his hand. He will be brought home and will be nursed by Shruti and Adhya. However, Anuj will wake up remembering Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Ep 1160 10th January Written Episode Update

Vanraj asked his mother Leela about shifting base to a new house which will be a villa with many houses and sophisticated necessities.

Will Anuj go to look for Anupamaa?

