Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj’s unique bond with Adhya

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) finally managing to get a job in the USA. She has been hired in the restaurant Spice and Chutney. She stays in the storage room of the restaurant as she has no shelter. Anupamaa has a big problem to handle as her baggage has also been swapped with someone else’s. Actually, it is shown that her baggage is with Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal).

The coming episode will see Anuj bonding well with his daughter Anu, who is now called Adhya. Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) has blossomed well, but holds a grievance against Anupamaa even now. She dislikes being called as Choti as that name reminds her of Anupamaa.

Anuj will be shown sharing a very friendly bond with her. He will also be indebted to Shruti for taking care of Adhya’s needs and showering her with love as a friend and mother.

Adhya and Anuj will share a transparent bond where Adhya will tell her father about all her activities, even while believing in hanging out and doing what she likes.

Anupamaa Ep 1146 26th December Written Episode Update

Anupamaa bagged the job at the same restaurant where she sought shelter. She was allowed to stay in the storage room too.

Will Adhya meet Anupamaa?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.