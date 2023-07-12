ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa all set to fly to the USA

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupama reaching the airport and being very close to taking her flight that will fulfil her dreams. Will she be able to board it?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jul,2023 12:44:45
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa all set to fly to the USA 832993

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama and the countdown to Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) getting into the flight to the USA, that will take her a step closer to achieving her dreams. As we know, Anupamaa has had an emotional time as she is bidding adieu to her family and close ones. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) on the other hand, has promised to not stop Anupamaa from going and has also refused to see her off at the airport. However, Anuj is battling yet another grave issue that is related to Anu’s health. Anu has got a panic attack after losing Maaya as well as Anupamaa, and wants her mother. However, Anuj has made it very clear that he will not stop Anupamaa from going.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa reaching the airport. Paritosh and Vanraj will come to see her off. Vanraj will talk about Anupamaa achieving big heights, and will gift her a paper plane, which is all set to take off. He will tell her never to stop in life.

Anupamaa will be emotional as she did not get to talk to Anuj before her departure. On the other hand, Anuj will face yet another hurdle with Anu falling and bleeding from her lip.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.



About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

