Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa and Anuj meet at the restaurant

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) suffering silently after seeing each other during the meeting. Anuj has been told by Adhya not to get Anupamaa back into their lives. However, Anuj has been restless and wants to meet Anupamaa. Anupamaa too got unwell and has been taking shelter at Yashdeep’s house.

The coming episode will see Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) ultimately giving another opportunity for Anuj and Anupamaa to meet. Shruti will bring Anuj to the restaurant. Anuj will very well know that he will meet Anupamaa again. For Anupamaa, it will be a shocker when Shruti will arrive with Anuj.

Shruti will talk about her upcoming marriage with Anuj. Anuj and Anupamaa will meet like strangers, but they will find it tough to control their emotions.

Shruti will question Yashdeep and Anupamaa on the reason for removing the restaurant’s name from the fair. Both Anupamaa and Anuj will be silent, and will not be able to speak. Yashdeep will tell Shruti about Anupamaa being unwell.

Anupamaa Ep 1186 5th February Written Episode Update

Anuj decided on handling Adhya later, and told himself that it was a priority to meet Anupamaa.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.