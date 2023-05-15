Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa announces her decision to the Shah family

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut wherein Anupamaa will tell the Shah family that she has taken the decision of going to the USA to be part of Malti Devi's team.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) trying to meet Guru Malti Devi and seek her blessings and guidance in her dancing career. Anupamaa and Bhairavi’s dance performance wins Malti Devi’s heart and she gets an opportunity to join the team of the great Guru. For this, Anupamaa has to sign a contract of three years and has to go to the USA for three long years.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa being ecstatic on bagging this opportunity. She will be very happy that she has got yet another opportunity to go to the USA to showcase her heart. As we know, years back, it was Vanraj and Baa who had stopped Anupamaa from growing in her career.

Anupamaa will reach the Shah house to announce this big development in her life. She will tell them that she will have to move to the USA along with Bhairavi for three years. While the entire family will be happy, Baa and Vanraj will be shattered. Though they will not reveal their mind, they will feel awkward with Anupamaa’s decision.

However, Samar, Dimple, Kinjal and Pakhi will be extremely happy with this development. Anupamaa will also talk about accomplishing her dream now.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

