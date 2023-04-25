Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa confident of uniting with Anuj

Anupamaa the Star Plus show will see Anupamaa being confident of meeting Anuj soon.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being in the Kapadia office at the same time. We saw how Barkha tried to evade the opportunity of their meeting. She instructed all to not get Anupamaa inside Anuj’s chamber. However, Ankush pleaded and urged Anuj to walk the extra mile and patch up with Anupamaa.

However, the coming episode will see Anuj buried in the guilt of troubling Anupamaa. Even when Ankush will go out and bring Anupamaa inside so that she can meet Anuj, Anuj will be gone from the other door.

Anupamaa will be hopeful with tears in her eyes to meet Anuj. But she will be left disappointed with Anuj going away. Anuj will think that he does not deserve a good person like Anupamaa and will walk out of her life. Anupamaa though, will be confident and will wipe her tears saying that Anuj will meet her very soon.

Will Anupamaa’s confidence bear fruit?

