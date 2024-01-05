Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa cooks in Anuj’s kitchen

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) capturing the opportunity of winning Yashpal’s trust when it came to her culinary skills. He liked her dish and asked her to make the same dish for his customers.

To add to Anupamaa’s happiness, she got an offer to cook at Shruti’s house for her daughter Adhya’s party. Anupamaa accepted the offer and agreed to come to her place.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa entering Anuj’s house to cook for the party. She will be jittery on entering the house. But Shruti will make her feel comfortable. With Anuj not being at home, Anupamaa will not see him. Anupamaa will cook a lavish meal in Anuj’s kitchen without knowing that it is his house.

It will be interesting to see if Anupamaa and Anuj come face to face at the party. However, before Anuj would see Anupamaa, Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) will get to know that Anupamaa is in their house.

Anupamaa Ep 1154 4th January Written Episode Update

Will Adhya stop Anupamaa – Anuj meetup?

