Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa faces a setback; Anuj worried

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) having a fall while dancing, that has resulted in an injury to her right hand, which is her cooking hand. As we know, Anupamaa has been selected to participate in the Superstar Chef Competition and did really well in the audition round to impress the judges. Vanraj and Paritosh taunted Anupamaa and told her that she would be a misfit in an International event, with her shortcomings. But this did not shake the confidence that Anupamaa had in herself.

However, the coming episode will see Anupamaa battling pain and a scare of a question mark lingering on her participation in the competition. Anupamaa will be required to not use her right hand, which will be in a sling. She will go ahead and tell herself that she will cook with her left hand. But at the venue of the competition, she will be questioned on how she can cook without her right hand. On the other hand, Anuj will be worried for Anupamaa, and will be all the more concerned about her health.

When Anupamaa will show confidence, the judges will be apprehensive and will tell her that she cannot participate in the contest.

Anupamaa Ep 1245 4th April Written Episode Update

Pakhi and Anupamaa had a big fight where Pakhi declared that Anupamaa was no more her mother.

Will Anupamaa be able to change their mind?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.