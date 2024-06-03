Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa faces insult at the Shah house; does not accept defeat

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen an engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) reaching India. As we know, she has been targeted to a lot of humiliation in the USA, with cockroaches found in her restaurant food. However, Anupamaa vowed that she would fight it out and find the culprit. She had an emotional adieu with her team at the restaurant, with Adhya and Anuj.

The upcoming drama will see Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) taking centre stage as he will have plans to mock at Anupamaa further. Though he will allow Anupamaa to come home, he will time and again find reasons to show Anupamaa how big a loser she is. He will poison the mind of little Ansh against Anupamaa. When Anupamaa will distribute her handmade sweets to all the kids at the Shah house, Ansh will refuse to have them as he will fear cockroaches in them. Anupama will feel bad. But she will brave every tough situation that comes her way and will warn Vanraj and Paritosh to stay away from her till the time the marriage happens.

Anupamaa Ep 1305 2nd June Written Episode Update

Vanraj blocked Tapish’s meetup with Dimple. He also took over her phone and did not allow Tapish to talk to her. Meanwhile, Anupamaa reached the Shah house for the marriage.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.