ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa finds an apt partner in Vandana

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa meeting Vandana Karmarkar, a singer who aspires to become a playback singer. She is the lead of Star Plus' Batein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Aug,2023 12:19:09
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa finds an apt partner in Vandana 843722

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) handling problems at home in a dignified manner along with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). We saw a fight and argument happen with Romil (Viraj Kapoor) after which Romil felt humiliated. On the other hand, problems in the Shah house continue with Dimpy not liking the fact that Samar is trying his best to get along with his family even after the partition of the house.

The coming episode, will focus on the integration of Director’s Kut’s new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe. As we know, Sayli plays the lead role of Vandana who is a singer who aspires to get a name and fame as a noted playback singer.

Vandana and Anupamaa will be met on stage. It will be Anupamaa’s comeback to the dance stage after all the fiasco that happened with Malti Devi. She will pray that all goes well. She will meet Vandana on stage who is the singer for her dance event. Vandana and Anupamaa’s jugalbandhi in singing and dancing respectively will captivate one and all. Both of them will like the way that the other is devoted to her craft. Anupamaa will wish Vandana all the very best for her dreams to come true.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, launches on Star Plus at 9PM from 21 August.

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rupali Ganguly Holds Aloft The Indian Flag; Says Mera Bharat Mahaan 843611
Rupali Ganguly Holds Aloft The Indian Flag; Says Mera Bharat Mahaan
Imlie Spoiler: Akash and Keya join hands with Anu 843605
Imlie Spoiler: Akash and Keya join hands with Anu
Enacting the role of Vandana in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Hi is a big responsibility: Sayli Salunkhe 843576
Enacting the role of Vandana in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Hi is a big responsibility: Sayli Salunkhe
Pandya Store Update: Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup to make a nostalgic return to the show 843519
Pandya Store Update: Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup to make a nostalgic return to the show
Pranali Rathod, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sachin Tyagi set the stage on fire at Baatein Kuch Ankahee launch 843487
Pranali Rathod, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sachin Tyagi set the stage on fire at Baatein Kuch Ankahee launch
Titlie Spoiler: Garv gets offended; removes Titlie's sindoor 843476
Titlie Spoiler: Garv gets offended; removes Titlie’s sindoor
Latest Stories
Meet spoiler: Shlok gets furious at Sumeet for doubting his family 843719
Meet spoiler: Shlok gets furious at Sumeet for doubting his family
“Securing a lead role was actually my mother's dream” says Alisha Parveen playing Alia on COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’ 843712
“Securing a lead role was actually my mother’s dream” says Alisha Parveen playing Alia on COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’
Exclusive: Ashnoor Kaur to play lead in movie Tu Chahiye 843704
Exclusive: Ashnoor Kaur to play lead in movie Tu Chahiye
Exclusive: Parakh Madan to be seen in a never-seen-before role in Sony TV's Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon 843702
Exclusive: Parakh Madan to be seen in a never-seen-before role in Sony TV’s Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon
My last meal on the earth would be prawn curry rice with fried fish: Khyaati Yash Keswani 843697
My last meal on the earth would be prawn curry rice with fried fish: Khyaati Yash Keswani
Applause Entertainment Completes 6 Years 843695
Applause Entertainment Completes 6 Years
Read Latest News