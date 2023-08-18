Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa finds an apt partner in Vandana

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) handling problems at home in a dignified manner along with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). We saw a fight and argument happen with Romil (Viraj Kapoor) after which Romil felt humiliated. On the other hand, problems in the Shah house continue with Dimpy not liking the fact that Samar is trying his best to get along with his family even after the partition of the house.

The coming episode, will focus on the integration of Director’s Kut’s new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe. As we know, Sayli plays the lead role of Vandana who is a singer who aspires to get a name and fame as a noted playback singer.

Vandana and Anupamaa will be met on stage. It will be Anupamaa’s comeback to the dance stage after all the fiasco that happened with Malti Devi. She will pray that all goes well. She will meet Vandana on stage who is the singer for her dance event. Vandana and Anupamaa’s jugalbandhi in singing and dancing respectively will captivate one and all. Both of them will like the way that the other is devoted to her craft. Anupamaa will wish Vandana all the very best for her dreams to come true.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, launches on Star Plus at 9PM from 21 August.

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.