Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa follows Romil

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa finding Romil's actions suspicious. She will follow him to find out what he is hiding from the family.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 Sep,2023 10:51:33
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) being extremely fragile and worried, after the kidnapping incident of Pakhi (Muskan Bamne). With time passing by, Anupamaa’s worries have multiplied. Amidst all this, she decided to celebrate the birthday of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and made arrangements in a subtle way. Anuj was taken aback by Anupamaa’s dedication towards him, in spite of being very worried for her daughter.

The coming episode will intensify the drama and intrigue over Pakhi’s disappearance. As we know, the police who had earlier taken Adhik (Adhik Mehta) for interrogation, had given him a clean chit. This worried Anupamaa and Anuj more.

Now, the coming drama will see Romil (Viraj Kapoor) being tensed about something. He will try to sneak out of the house without anyone’s knowledge. The guilt and fear in his eyes while doing so, will come to the notice of Anupamaa. Anupamaa will follow him, but will not be aware of what Romil is trying to hide from the family.

Romil will take an auto, and will also talk to someone over the phone. Anupamaa will follow his auto. Romil will get down, and knock at a house. Anupamaa will be there behind him to know what he is up to.

Adhik got a clean chit from the police and got back home. This made Anupamaa more worried. Adhik however, raised concern about someone else being involved in Pakhi’s disappearance.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

