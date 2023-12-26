Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets a job

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being deprived of a job and shelter as soon as she reached the USA. As we know, the restaurant where she got a job was shockingly sealed. This meant that Anupamaa had to look out for a means of survival. Her task got tougher when she was robbed of her handbag and belongings on the streets. She spent the night in the freezing cold, near an Indian cuisine restaurant. The next day morning, she danced on the streets and got some money with which she ordered water the Indian cuisine.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa being put to test by the restaurant owner of Spice and Chutney. Anupamaa will be seen running all errands of cleaning vessels, sweeping and swabbing. The owner will be impressed with her work and will give her the same job. Anupamaa will request if she can stay inside the restaurant to which the man will consent to her staying in the storage room.

Anupamaa Ep 1145 25th December Written Episode Update

Anupamaa entered the Indian cuisine and with the money earned, she ordered water and a bread slice. She met the restaurant owner and asked him to consider her for work.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.