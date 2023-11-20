Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets a shock of her life

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) trying to manage both the houses, the Shah house and the Kapadia house. As we know, Baa took ill and this has been a worry for Anupamaa. Meanwhile, at the Kapadia house, Anu will develop a fever and Anupamaa will be torn between her two different duties.

At this juncture, the coming episode will see Baa and Babuji get into big trouble. Baa will want to use the washroom and Babuji will try to help her out of bed. However, while walking, Babuji will trip and he will fall. Along with him, he will drag Baa too on the floor. As a result of this, both Baa and Babuji will fall on the floor. They will yell for help but nobody will be at home.

Anupamaa will get a call and she will run to the Shah house to see the shocking state of Baa and Babuji where both will be lying on the ground. It will be a pathetic state to handle and Anupamaa will muster courage and lift them from the ground. Baa will be very embarrassed as she would have urinated in the same place, on her saree. Anupamaa will console her and will take care of them.

This will be a miserable sight that Anupamaa will never be able to forget.

Anupamaa was in a dilemma as Anu fell sick. She requested Pakhi to go to the Shah house and take care of Baa and Babuji for a day so that she could handle Anu’s needs. Pakhi however, refused to do so and did not want to be a maid.

What will happen now?

