Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets angry at Paritosh

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) going through the aftermath of saving Adhya from a big problem, and later getting humiliated by her. We saw Anupamaa giving Adhya golden advice. We also saw Paritosh, in an inebriated state, behaving rudely with Anupamaa and Yashdeep.

As we know, Toshu owes big money to a few goons. They had come home to threaten Kinjal with guns. Anupamaa was worried for the safety of her family members.

The coming episode will see Toshu going beyond his limits and bad-mouthing Yashdeep. Anupamaa will give a fitting reply to her son. She will ask him to mend his dirty ways and take care of his family. Anupamaa will get shocked when Paritosh will talk about taking advance from Anuj after he joins his company, to settle his dues.

Anupamaa will try her best to educate some discipline, manners into Toshu. But he will be the same impossible person to handle.

Anupamaa Ep 1206 25th February Written Episode Update

Yashdeep gave Anupamaa and surprise as he wanted to cheer her after she had a bad day with Adhya.

What will be the problems that Toshu will create for Anupamaa?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.