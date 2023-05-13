ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets ecstatic on seeing Malti Devi

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa getting ecstatic on meeting Malti Devi. Malti Devi will give her a five minutes challenge. How will Anupamaa respond?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 May,2023 11:35:35
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets ecstatic on seeing Malti Devi

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) gearing up to conquer her dreams, especially when it comes to the art of dance. She is a great dancer and we have seen it. However, as they say, there is no end of learning to art. And Anupamaa has bagged the big opportunity of learning from the very renowned Guru Malti Devi (Apara Mehta). After getting shortlisted, Anupamaa goes to meet her. We wrote about the story ahead of Anupamaa bagging a big proposal of a three-year contract with Malti Devi where she has to go with her to the USA.

We now depict the first meet-up of Anupamaa with Malti Devi. Malti Devi will be dancing with her troupe when Anupamaa will enter the room to meet her. Post the dance, Anupamaa will clap excitedly which will anger Malti Devi.

Malti Devi and Anupamaa’s first interaction will be one which will give goosebumps. Anupamaa will gift her a hand-designed kerchief which Malti Devi will refuse to take. She will instead give five minutes time to Anupamaa and will ask her to give her a grand spectacle of her dance.

Will Anupamaa be able to impress Malti Devi?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Imlie Spoiler: Shocking!! Cheeni feels defeated
Imlie Spoiler: Shocking!! Cheeni feels defeated
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir gets lured by Abhimanyu's riches
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir gets lured by Abhimanyu's riches
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's 'happy time' with son Abhir
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's 'happy time' with son Abhir
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba succeeds in her mission
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba succeeds in her mission
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa bags a USA proposal from Guru Malti Devi
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa bags a USA proposal from Guru Malti Devi
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Feels The Heat; Says 'Haye Garmi' Along With Cast
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Feels The Heat; Says 'Haye Garmi' Along With Cast
Latest Stories
Shyam Benegal’s Bose The Forgotten Hero Completes 18
Shyam Benegal’s Bose The Forgotten Hero Completes 18
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi gets angry at Ranbir for hiding Khushi's truth
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi gets angry at Ranbir for hiding Khushi's truth
Amol Gupte’s Stanley Ka Dabba Turns 11
Amol Gupte’s Stanley Ka Dabba Turns 11
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki and Rajveer’s cute romance during engagement preparation
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki and Rajveer’s cute romance during engagement preparation
From Shiv Thakare To Rohit Bose Roy & Daisy Shah: Contestants To Look Out For In Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
From Shiv Thakare To Rohit Bose Roy & Daisy Shah: Contestants To Look Out For In Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the cast of Dangal's Jyoti
Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the cast of Dangal's Jyoti
Read Latest News