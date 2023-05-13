Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets ecstatic on seeing Malti Devi

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa getting ecstatic on meeting Malti Devi. Malti Devi will give her a five minutes challenge. How will Anupamaa respond?

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) gearing up to conquer her dreams, especially when it comes to the art of dance. She is a great dancer and we have seen it. However, as they say, there is no end of learning to art. And Anupamaa has bagged the big opportunity of learning from the very renowned Guru Malti Devi (Apara Mehta). After getting shortlisted, Anupamaa goes to meet her. We wrote about the story ahead of Anupamaa bagging a big proposal of a three-year contract with Malti Devi where she has to go with her to the USA.

We now depict the first meet-up of Anupamaa with Malti Devi. Malti Devi will be dancing with her troupe when Anupamaa will enter the room to meet her. Post the dance, Anupamaa will clap excitedly which will anger Malti Devi.

Malti Devi and Anupamaa’s first interaction will be one which will give goosebumps. Anupamaa will gift her a hand-designed kerchief which Malti Devi will refuse to take. She will instead give five minutes time to Anupamaa and will ask her to give her a grand spectacle of her dance.

Will Anupamaa be able to impress Malti Devi?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

