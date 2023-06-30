Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa has a tough time bidding adieu

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the clock ticking by for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) to leave for her USA trip. It is a tough decision for her to move away from her family, and her kids.

We saw Anupamaa being treated to emotional song and dance and even a skit that depicted the life of Anupamaa. Anupamaa was teary-eyed when she saw so much love coming to her from her family. She wished well for all and told all that she had no hard feelings for anyone.

The coming episode will see the big moment arriving when Anupamaa would have to leave the Shah house. With time ticking, and another farewell party to attend at the Kapadias, Anupamaa will have to bid adieu to the Shahs. She will give all the family members a card and will ask them to read it when she would be gone. She will find it tough to leave her kids and her home. It will be an emotional moment between Anupamaa and her sons Paritosh and Samar who would hold her saree palloo and will not allow her to move out.

Ultimately, she will go ahead and wish the family all the luck. The family will shed more tears after Anupamaa will walk out, especially when they will read the content of the card gifted to every member.

What will now happen at the Kapadia house?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.