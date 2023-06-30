ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa has a tough time bidding adieu

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa having a tough time when it will come to bidding adieu from her kids and the Shah family.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Jun,2023 14:03:03
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa has a tough time bidding adieu

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the clock ticking by for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) to leave for her USA trip. It is a tough decision for her to move away from her family, and her kids.

We saw Anupamaa being treated to emotional song and dance and even a skit that depicted the life of Anupamaa. Anupamaa was teary-eyed when she saw so much love coming to her from her family. She wished well for all and told all that she had no hard feelings for anyone.

The coming episode will see the big moment arriving when Anupamaa would have to leave the Shah house. With time ticking, and another farewell party to attend at the Kapadias, Anupamaa will have to bid adieu to the Shahs. She will give all the family members a card and will ask them to read it when she would be gone. She will find it tough to leave her kids and her home. It will be an emotional moment between Anupamaa and her sons Paritosh and Samar who would hold her saree palloo and will not allow her to move out.

Ultimately, she will go ahead and wish the family all the luck. The family will shed more tears after Anupamaa will walk out, especially when they will read the content of the card gifted to every member.

What will now happen at the Kapadia house?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Inside Rupali Ganguly’s Mauritius fam-jam tour
Inside Rupali Ganguly’s Mauritius fam-jam tour
Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj slaps Maya for insulting Anupamaa
Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj slaps Maya for insulting Anupamaa
Avinash Mishra, aka Garv, in the StarPlus, show Titli expresses his experience and how they achieved excellence in the water scene
Avinash Mishra, aka Garv, in the StarPlus, show Titli expresses his experience and how they achieved excellence in the water scene
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Turns A New Leaf; Looks Stylish In Short Frock
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Turns A New Leaf; Looks Stylish In Short Frock
Titlie Spoiler: Koyel accuses Titlie of cheating
Titlie Spoiler: Koyel accuses Titlie of cheating
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets stuck in college
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets stuck in college
Latest Stories
RIP: Famous Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali commits suicide
RIP: Famous Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali commits suicide
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Unexpected urgency to halt Priya and Ram’s wedding?
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Unexpected urgency to halt Priya and Ram’s wedding?
DistroTV and OnePlus TVs partner to bring top notch streaming service
DistroTV and OnePlus TVs partner to bring top notch streaming service
A good song will always stay with you: Tarun UD, Radio Presenter
A good song will always stay with you: Tarun UD, Radio Presenter
Exclusive: Sheen Dass in Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti
Exclusive: Sheen Dass in Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti
Big News: Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh come together once again for Housefull 5, all details inside
Big News: Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh come together once again for Housefull 5, all details inside
Read Latest News