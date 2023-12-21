Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa makes a new beginning in the USA

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the show taking a five-year leap post which Anupamaa lives a life in anonymity, all by herself. However, she has gotten famous by the name of Joshi Ben, and has a cookery program that has garnered more than 1 million followers on social media. Anupamaa, gets an opportunity of working in Gujarat On A Plate, a posh restaurant in the USA. Devika gives her the job offer with tickets to the USA and asks Anupamaa to fly high and start a new phase in her life.

Anupamaa as we saw, mustered courage to break the shackles that had forced her to inflict a life of exile upon herself.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa taking the offer and taking the flight to the USA. Anupamaa will feel jittery to leave behind all her relationships, but she will take this plunge which will be inevitable for her new start.

Anupamaa will bump into Manish Goenka in the flight. She will finally set her foot in USA, and will look for her own new start.

Anupamaa Ep 1140 20th December Written Episode Update

After the five-year leap, Anupamaa was shown living a life in exile. However, she became famous for her cookery show under the name Joshi Ben.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.