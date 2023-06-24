Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa motivates herself to focus on her goals

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being hurt in her leg after the scheming plan of Nakul got executed. As we know, Nakul wanted to out beat Anupamaa in the dance performance, hence creating a situation wherein the flower pot with glass pieces falls on the ground and Anupamaa steps on it.

Malti Devi is now worried about Anupamaa’s state and whether she will be able to undertake the journey. On the other hand, when Anupamaa takes the blame on herself, Nakul feels guilty for his act and apologizes to Anupamaa.

However, the coming episode will put a big question mark on whether Anupamaa can fulfil her dreams this time around by flying to the USA. She will not be able to walk and this will put her confidence down.

However, Anupamaa will muster courage and will tell herself that she will fight all the hurdles that come her way and that nothing can stop her this time from reaching her goals.

Will Anupamaa be ready to take up the trip?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

