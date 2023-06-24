ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa motivates herself to focus on her goals

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa motivating herself to fight the hurdles that come her way and focus on her goals.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jun,2023 12:48:19
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being hurt in her leg after the scheming plan of Nakul got executed. As we know, Nakul wanted to out beat Anupamaa in the dance performance, hence creating a situation wherein the flower pot with glass pieces falls on the ground and Anupamaa steps on it.

Malti Devi is now worried about Anupamaa’s state and whether she will be able to undertake the journey. On the other hand, when Anupamaa takes the blame on herself, Nakul feels guilty for his act and apologizes to Anupamaa.

However, the coming episode will put a big question mark on whether Anupamaa can fulfil her dreams this time around by flying to the USA. She will not be able to walk and this will put her confidence down.

However, Anupamaa will muster courage and will tell herself that she will fight all the hurdles that come her way and that nothing can stop her this time from reaching her goals.

Will Anupamaa be ready to take up the trip?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

“Rekhaji is a director’s dream actress”, says director Siddharth Jenna, who directed legendary Rekha in the promo of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin kickstarts post-leap shoot with Bhavika Sharma
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai secures a gun with her brave act
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad gives a pleasant surprise to Sahiba
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav feels lost
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj convinces Kavya to return home
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer saves Prabhjot from an accident
Exclusive: Gopal Datt joins Ruslaan Mumtaz in Vaartakaar Films’ next Jaanu Meri Jaan
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra apologizes to Raghvendra
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev’s nasty fight
Shatrughan Sinha On His Long Association With The Deol Family
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush search for evidence in Vikrant’s house
