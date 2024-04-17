Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa organizes Ramleela; Shah kids perform

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Shah family and Kapadia families going to the Ramleela event organized by the Indian community in the USA. We saw how Anuj and Anupamaa saved Pakhi from the bad eyes of Arush. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) got jittery with this wedding date fast approaching. As for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), she had a tough time ahead in the Superstar Chef competition.

The coming episode will see the Ramleela play not happening owing to a problem. Anupamaa will take the opportunity to arrange for a play on Ramleela with the kids assembled to see the event. So the Shah kids, Ishaani, Ansh, Mahi will join in along with a few other kids for the play. Anupamaa will organize the play with kids in quick time, and the people assembled will appreciate the efforts taken.

Anuj and Anupamaa saved Pakhi from Arush’s clutches. Anuj got injured and Anupamaa nursed him.

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.