Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa prepares for the fair with enthusiasm

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) doing all that they can to keep themselves busy. We saw Anupamaa dancing after so many years. Anuj has been worried over the well-being of Shruti who has just lost her parents. Adhya does not want to leave Shruti alone at this moment.

The coming episode will see Shruti and Adhya leaving to carry out duties after the death of Shruti’s parents. Anuj will be busy with his food fair that his company has organized. He will be happy to see Anupamaa have her stall there for her restaurant Spice and Chutney.

Anupamaa will prepare to arrange her stall with renewed enthusiasm. She will be ably helped by Yashdeep. Anupamaa will aim to make such delicacies at the fair, that will prompt people to come to the restaurant again and again. Yashdeep and Anupamaa’s closeness will not be liked by Anuj. Anuj will notice Anupamaa not being well with a muscle twitch on her leg as a result of dancing after a long time. Anuj will give her the medication needed but will be forced to keep himself at a distance owing to Shruti’s responsibilities that he needs to meet now.

Anupamaa Ep 1213 3rd March Written Episode Update

Anupamaa and Adhya had yet another confrontation wherein Anupamaa defended her actions taken years back when they were stuck in an accident. She told Adhya why she needed to save Adhya last as she was seated in the back seat of the car.

What will happen now?

