Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa questions Shruti; Shruti justifes her action

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) keeping their distance after they got to know that they can never stop loving each other, but could not get united. As we know, Anupamaa has been worried about Vanraj’s plan to stop Dimple and Tapish’s wedding.

We wrote about Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) entering the Shah house right in time to stop more of Anuj and Anupamaa’s happy moments with their family. Shruti met the food critic in a rather scheming plot and requested her to keep it a secret that she was the one who wanted the critic to expose Anupamaa’s restaurant fiasco without wasting time.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa dealing with the bitter truth of Shruti being involved in the news of the restaurant reaching the media. Anupamaa will be seen questioning Shruti and will ask her why she had to lay her hands on her profession and work. Shruti will justify her action by telling Anupamaa that she deliberately entered Anuj’s life and took him away from her. She will list the plans of Anupamaa to get closer to Anuj. Anupamaa will be shocked to know that Shruti has all this scheming in her mind.

Anupamaa Ep 1326 23rd June Written Episode Update

Anupamaa asked Vanraj what he was up to. Anupamaa asked Vanraj not to ruin anything for the family and allow the wedding to happen.

Will Anupamaa reveal Shruti’s act to Anuj?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.