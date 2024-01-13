Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa sees Paritosh with Angel

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) spotting Anupamaa in a cab and running behind her. He sustained injuries when he met with an accident. He got desperate to meet Anupamaa. He decided to go to Spice and Chutney to meet Joshi Ben. However, Adhya did not want Anuj to meet Anupamaa.

On the other hand, Anupamaa was informed by Shruti that she was coming along with her fiance for dinner. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) planned a good meal for them. Amidst all this, the coming episode will provide yet another shocker to Anupamaa.

Anupamaa will spot a little girl on the roads, keen on learning dance. The girl will be seeing Anupamaa dancing. Anupamaa will go and talk to her. She will get to know that the girl’s name is Angel. Angel will later run up to her father and will go in a cab. Anupamaa will spot from a distance, that the father of the girl is none other than Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra). She will be extremely happy to realize that Angel is none other than her granddaughter Pari.

Anupamaa will call for Toshu. Paritosh will be shocked to see Anupamaa. But he will behave as though he did not see her and will move.

Anupamaa Ep 1162 12th January Written Episode Update

Anuj ate the food cooked by Anupamaa. He desperately wanted to meet Joshi Ben. He planned to go along with Shruti to the restaurant for dinner.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.