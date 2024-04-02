Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa shows her ‘unstoppable’ spirit

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) struggling hard to come to terms with Anuj’s marriage with Shruti. On the other hand, Anuj is trying to keep Shruti happy as the countdown to their wedding has begun. Amidst this, Anupamaa has vowed to help Yashdeep and the restaurant by trying her best to win the Superstar Chef Contest that is to happen.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa waiting for the results to be announced for the selection to the audition of the contest. She will be ecstatic to know that she has been selected for the audition. While Dimpy, Kavya, Kinjal and Babuji will be happy with her selection, Vanraj and Paritosh will mock Anupamaa’s incapability to grace such a big International event.

Vanraj will talk about presentability and good communication skills playing a big role in an individual’s success at such big levels, and how Anupamaa lacks in it.

But these taunts will not stop Anupamaa. Anupamaa will tell them that success comes where there is perseverance, and that she will try to give her best in the competition.

Anupamaa Ep 1242 1st April Written Episode Update

Anupamaa and Anuj met at the boutique where they had come to shop. They chose the same saree and expressed uniqueness in their taste.

Will Anupamaa stand the storm that she is all set to embrace?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.