Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama wherein the separation of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has given rise to a new twist. However, Anupamaa’s confidence in starting life afresh has instilled new motivation.

As the first phase of her fightback, Anupamaa decided to move out of her own dance academy. We saw the shocker of how Anupamaa gave the keys to the academy to Dimple and walked out. This reaction of Anupamaa shocked both Samar and Dimple who are in love.

The Shah family now believes that Dimple backstabbed Anupamaa and are seen fighting with Samar for going against his own mother.

The coming episode will however, have brighter horizons for Anupamaa. With the help of Kanta and Bhavesh, Anupamaa will start a new dance academy of her own. The three of them will plan their own strategy for campaigning for their new academy. Anupamaa and her mother will be seen going on a bike to distribute the pamphlets of the academy.

Will Anupamaa’s newfound confidence bear fruit?

