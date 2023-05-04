Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa takes up Bhairavi's responsibility

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa facing yet another hurdle, this time in the form of being forced to take up the responsibility of Bhairavi.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists which have led to the separation of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). However, their undefinable love for the other has kept them in good stead. Both of them believe that they will unite soon. Anuj has also sent out a message to Anupamaa that he is coming soon to unite with her.

While we saw Anupamaa being excited about the return of Anuj, we also saw Maaya trying to woo Anuj and keep him away from Anupamaa. But Anuj’s frank talk and love for Anupamaa have kept Maaya’s moves at a distance. The coming track will however, add up to the responsibility of Anupamaa.

Bhairavi (Mahi Soni) who is a student learning dance from Anupamaa will have a personal tragedy. Her father will pass away and this will come as a huge blow. Before his death, Anupamaa would have promised him that she will take care of Bhairavi till he recovers. This will only mean that Anupamaa will take up the responsibility of Bhairavi post her father’s demise.

How will this affect Anuj and Anupamaa?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

