Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa teaches Samar and Dimple the basic rule of a joint family

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa giving a piece of advice to Samar and Dimple. Read to know here on what will happen.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jun,2023 12:15:21
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Maaya’s hysterical behaviour forcing Anuj to give her the best of mental care in a hospital. On the other hand, Dimple’s fight with the Shah family has forced Baa to leave the Shah house. Now as usual, it is for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) to butt in and solve the problem. Also, as we know, the countdown has begun for Anupamaa to leave along with Malti Devi’s team to the USA. Back to the present storyline, Anupamaa found Baa sitting in a park and brought her home.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa giving a piece of her mind to everyone in the Shah house. She will talk about the basic rules of being in a joint family. She will say that peace and closeness have to be there in a joint family. Any defect in any will spoil relationships. She will ask everyone to be mindful of their own task and will finally order Samar and Dimple to go out of the Shah house to at least main a cordial relationship with their family. She will tell them to look for a house and start their own living.

This development will come as a shock to Dimple.

What will she do?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

