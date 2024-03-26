Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa catching hold of Paritosh during the Holi event, and ready to take him to the police station.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Shahs celebrating the Holi event with a happy and joyous celebration. As we know, the Indian community has organized a Holi get-together and the Shahs and Kapadias are present at the event. The organizers have also called a special guest, a dancer to grace the occasion and that happened to be Titu. Vanraj was shocked to see Titu dance at the concert. Babuji was seen telling Vanraj to accept Titu and Dimpy’s relationship, but Vanraj continued to be angry.

The coming episode will see Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) coming to the Holi event, with his face covered with all kinds of colours. He will want to talk to his wife Kinjal without anyone’s knowledge. However, Anupamaa (Rupal Ganguly) will notice him, catch him and will also throw water on his face so that he becomes recognizable with the colour getting washed off. Anupamaa will tie up his hands and will be all set to take him to the police station. However, Paritosh will continue to plead with her to think of his wife and daughter’s future.

Anupamaa Ep 1235 25th March Written Episode Update

Kinjal pleaded with Vanraj to call Paritosh back as they were in grave danger with what he had done.

What will happen now?

