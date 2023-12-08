Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa unleashes her terrorizing avatar

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) playing an active role in ruining the happiness in the Kapadia household. She has teamed up with Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) and is trying all that she can do to ruin Anupamaa’s bond with her family members. Malti Devi brainwashed Pakhi against her own mother. Now, it is the turn of Anu to get tutored to be rude and to not listen to her parents. As we know, Anuj and Anupamaa wanted Anu to apologize to her friend after she made a mistake. However, as taught by Malti Devi, Anu refused to apologize and talked back at her parents.

We saw how Pakhi left the Kapadia household after arguing with Anupamaa. She has gone to the Shah house to gain sympathy and support from her father Vanraj.

The coming episode will see Malti Devi and Barkha talking to Adhik and pouring out their negativity. They will be overheard by Anupamaa, and she will understand that they are badmouthing her, and are worried that Anupamaa is misusing her powers even though she is uneducated.

Anupamaa will get angry on hearing this. She will face them, sit and talk in a rather forceful and authorising attitude. She will ask them how they are bothered with her life and what she does with her husband’s money. She will clearly send out a final warning to Malti Devi that if she can bring her into the house, she can as well send her out.

Anupamaa Ep 1127 7th December Written Episode Update

Vanraj supported Pakhi and asked her to get back with baggage to the Shah house. He also decided to invest money in her business startup.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.