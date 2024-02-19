Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa’s advice to Shruti

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) meeting at the restaurant. Anupamaa and Shruti opened their hearts out and spoke. Shruti wanted to know more about how Anupamaa and Anuj led their life, how they fought, how they patched up and how they loved each other.

Anupamaa categorically told Shruti that she was Anuj’s past and that Shruti was Anuj’s present and future. The coming episode will see Shruti wanting to know more about Anuj’s liking from Anupamaa. Anupamaa will sternly object to it and will want to give one golden advice to Shruti. Anupamaa will be seen opening up on her turmoils and responsibilities towards both houses and how she fell short of impressing both families in the end.

Anupamaa will tell Shruti never to become like Anupamaa, and not emulate in her footsteps. Anupamaa will tell Shruti that she can never get closer to Anuj by doing so.

Anupamaa Ep 1199 18th February Written Episode Update

Shruti met Anupamaa and wanted to know more about their life together. Anupamaa told Shruti that she was Anuj’s present and future and she would never come in between them.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.