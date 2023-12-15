Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa’s day out with Kinjal turns drastic

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) trying to restrict Anupamaa’s closeness with the Shah family. He has banned her from coming to the Shah house. Vanraj created a big scene when Anupamaa came to wish little Pari on her birthday. Anupamaa had to gulp down her sorrow and walk out of the birthday party silently.

We have also seen how Anu has been jealous of Pari getting all the attention and love of Anupamaa. We wrote about this being the reason for a big accident that will bring about the big drama in Anupamaa.

The coming episode will see Kinjal coming along with Pari to the Kapadia house to have some time with Anupamaa. Anupamaa and Anu will go out with Kinjal and Pari to the park and will have some jolly time. Their day out will be eventful as they will relax in the park, eat their snacks and tea, and talk about various things. They will play with Pari and Anu. Anupamaa will click pictures with Pari and Anu.

Well, this joyous outing of Anupamaa will turn out to be disastrous as this will be the same outing where Anu will get jealous and will barge into the front seat of the car, thus disturbing Kinjal who would be driving the car. The car will meet with an accident eventually.

Anupamaa Ep 1134 14th November Written Episode Update

Anupamaa went to Pari’s birthday party to wish her. However, Vanraj behaved rudely with Anupamaa and asked her to get out as she is uninvited.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.