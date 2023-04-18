Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) getting separated. We saw how an unstable Anuj reached Maaya (Chahat Pandey). Though Anuj is now with Anu, he has started to feel guilty about what he did to Anupamaa. His health is showing up and he remains sick.

On the other hand, Anupamaa has started her own new dance academy with the help of her mother and brother. The two of them have done the needful campaigning and have distributed pamphlets for the new dance class to the neighbouring areas.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa having sleepless nights as she will miss Anuj. Also, on the day of her academy’s start, she will be nervous as she will worry whether she will be able to handle this huge responsibility. However, she will tell herself that she has done it before and will do so now too.

Anupamaa will start to get a good response with kids enrolling for the dance classes.

Will Anupamaa be satisfied with this new role? Or will her heart continue to pine for Anuj?

