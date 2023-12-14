Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu’s jealousy leads to a big accident

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) stopping Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) from entering the Shah household. He has ordered her not to interfere in any matter related to the Shahs. The return of Kinjal and Paritosh along with Pari has provided an added excitement in the Shah house. Vanraj has been extremely happy to have his granddaughter near him. With Pari’s birthday coming, Vanraj makes all the arrangements for a big party. However, he has ordered his family to not invite Anupamaa.

But as we know, Kinjal goes ahead and asks Anupamaa to come. Anupamaa though, uninvited by Vanraj, will be determined to attend the party for Pari’s sake. Meanwhile, an angle of jealousy has stemmed in Anu as she sees Anupamaa’s closeness for Pari.

The coming episode will see Vanraj humiliating Anupamaa at Pari’s party and asking her to go out. Anupamaa will shower all her love and blessings on Pari and will leave the party with tears in her eyes.

Later, the coming episode will see Anu’s jealousy mounting. Malti Devi has brainwashed Anu so much that she will erupt with anger when Anupamaa will be cuddling and cajoling Pari in the front seat of the car. Kinjal will be driving the car, while Anu will be seated back. Anu will grow wild in anger and jealousy and will protest to sit in front of her mother. In this quest, the car will meet with an accident.

Anupamaa Ep 1133 13th November Written Episode Update

Anu felt jealous that Anupamaa was showering all her love on Pari her granddaughter. Anu was angry seeing the dolls and gifts that Anupamaa bought for Pari.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.