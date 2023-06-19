Anupamaa Spoiler: Baa gets humiliated; leaves Shah house

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Maaya (Chahat Pandey) creating a ruckus at the press meet organized by Malti Devi to honour Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). She could not stand the closeness brewing between Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa. She damaged the props and even yelled at Anupamaa hysterically, to leave Anuj and get out of his life. Anuj now feels it important to give good mental treatment to Maaya and keep her away from his family as she can be very dangerous.

On the other hand, the Shah house witnessed a big fight between Dimple (Nishi Saxena) and Pakhi (Muskan Bamne). The fight escalated so much that it ruined the peace of one and all.

The coming episode will see Dimple finally taking a dig at Baa. Baa will ask Dimple to get out of her house, as she does not want any problems. Dimple will categorically tell her that she will not leave the house and that Baa is actually the root cause for all problems in the house. Baa will get humiliated and hurt when Dimple calls her a house-breaker. She will decide to leave the house. She will stop everyone from stopping her and will move out of the house in a sorrowful mood.

What will happen to Baa? Can Anupamaa redeem the problem in the Shah house?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

