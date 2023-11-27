Anupamaa Spoiler: Babuji shows early signs of memory problems

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) getting scared about the gas being left on by Babuji at the Shah house. She rushed to the house to save Dimpy and Kavya. As we know, Kavya was in a problem as she was the one going home. Anupamaa tried talking to Kavya on the phone and alerting her. However, Kavya could not hear as the network was weak.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa rushing to the Shah house. Kavya will also reach and enter the house. She will smell something weird but will not be able to understand that it is a gas leak. Anupamaa will come in, and stop Kavya from touching any switch. She will rush to the kitchen, close the gas and open all windows and get Kavya out of the house. Kavya will be shocked to know the kind of problem she was in.

Later, it will come as a shock to the family when Babuji’s forgetfulness will again be noticed. The family will have a good lunch and will move out of the dining table. Within minutes, Babuji will forget that he has eaten and will want Leela to serve him lunch.

Anupamaa and the entire family will be shocked.

Anupamaa Ep 1116 26th November Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.