Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimpy goes against Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) talking about her weak mental state when she saw Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) before her. Anupamaa told all that it was Maaya who brought her back to Anu. Anupamaa explained to all, especially Malti Devi how she saw Maaya before her and how Maaya coaxed her to get out of the flight and go to Anu.

Now, Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) knows the answer of Anupamaa. However, she is not satisfied and vows to never allow Anupamaa to be at peace.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa starting her new life with the blessings of all elders and with the support of Maaya. She will promise Maaya that she will always be there to take care of Anu. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) on the other hand, will be worried over the kind of action that Malti Devi might take against Anupamaa.

The next day, there will be a flash news in the newspaper that will say that Dimple Shah who is the daughter-in-law of Anupamaa has confirmed that Anupamaa actually broke the clause of Malti Devi and went against her deal.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

