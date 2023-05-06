Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya gets full support of the Shah family

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Kavya being forced by Vanraj to leave the house. However, Kavya will gain full support of the Shah family.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the moment coming of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa’s (Rupali Ganguly) reunion. As we know, Anuj has sent out a message and notified about his arrival to Anupamaa and family. He has given himself a makeover and is super-excited about going back to Anupamaa. On the other hand, Anupamaa too gets well-dressed to welcome her Anuj. The Shah family is also brimming with energy to see the union of Anuj and Anupamaa. However, the one person in the Shah family who is really upset is Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey). He is upset that he is not getting a chance to get closer to Anu again.

At this juncture, the coming episode will see Vanraj getting cruel to Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). Kavya, Kinjal, Samar, Dimple and Pakhi are all geared up to welcome Anuj and celebrate the reunion of Anuj and Anupamaa.

However, Vanraj will in the coming episode put forward a clause before Kavya that she can very well pack her bags and leave him and his house if she will choose to go to welcome Anuj. Kavya will be shocked and will put her stand on going to meet Anuj and Anupamaa. Vanraj will also stand firm on his decision and will ask Kavya to get out of his house.

The Shah family youngsters – Samar, Dimple, Kinjal will rebel against this decision of Vanraj and will tell him that if he forces Kavya to leave, they will also walk out of the house.

What will Vanraj do now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

